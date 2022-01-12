JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Announces GBX 5 Dividend

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 442 ($6.00) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 495.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 503.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The company has a market capitalization of £240.93 million and a PE ratio of 2.58. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 426 ($5.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 601.74 ($8.17).
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile
Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.