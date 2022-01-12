JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Announces GBX 5 Dividend

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 442 ($6.00) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 495.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 503.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The company has a market capitalization of £240.93 million and a PE ratio of 2.58. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 426 ($5.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 601.74 ($8.17).

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

