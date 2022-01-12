Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,969,000 after buying an additional 280,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,978,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,626,000 after buying an additional 456,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,273,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,648,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,531,000 after purchasing an additional 386,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

