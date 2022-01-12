Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73,225 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of The Blackstone Group worth $42,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,139,000 after buying an additional 491,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.51. 49,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

