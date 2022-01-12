Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $48.64 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 155.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,620 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 108,605 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Signature Bank worth $48,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $9.08 on Wednesday, hitting $369.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,811. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.59 and a 200 day moving average of $284.28. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $145.64 and a twelve month high of $370.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

