Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $59.36 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 730.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,759 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $59,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.31. The company had a trading volume of 82,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,908. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $397.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.