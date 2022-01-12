Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 143,818 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,818 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Synchrony Financial worth $37,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 72,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,502. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

