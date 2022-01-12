Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.94) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 345 ($4.68). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.48) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 248.60 ($3.37) on Wednesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 231.80 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.21). The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 262.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

In other news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 360,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £893,824.24 ($1,213,281.17).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

