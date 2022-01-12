JUST (JST) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $368.27 million and approximately $252.61 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

