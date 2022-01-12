JustInvest LLC Acquires 448 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after purchasing an additional 160,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Seagen by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after acquiring an additional 302,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 28.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,638,000 after acquiring an additional 279,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 40.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after acquiring an additional 338,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 490,179 shares of company stock valued at $80,054,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

