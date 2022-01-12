JustInvest LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 658,302 shares valued at $120,807,645. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.54. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.39, a PEG ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $121.09 and a one year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

