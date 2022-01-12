JustInvest LLC Sells 255 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

JustInvest LLC lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Roku by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Roku by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.74.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $185.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.56 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

