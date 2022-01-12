JustInvest LLC Takes $554,000 Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,989,000 after buying an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,441,000 after buying an additional 587,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,118 shares of company stock worth $334,200. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

