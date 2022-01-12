JustInvest LLC Trims Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

JustInvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $95.23. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

