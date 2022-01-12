Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Down 3.6%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.06. 497,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 718,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kaixin Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 195.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 158.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 61,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kaixin Auto by 117.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kaixin Auto by 3,981.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

