Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of KRTX opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $94.84 and a 52 week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $319,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $138,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,956 shares of company stock worth $4,836,591. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,811,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.