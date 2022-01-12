Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $43,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,525 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPRO opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.10. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

