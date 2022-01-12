Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 12,045 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 240,281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

NYSE HBI opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.