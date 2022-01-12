Keebeck Alpha LP Has $205,000 Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

RRR opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.