Keebeck Alpha LP Lowers Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

United Airlines stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

