Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $213,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

