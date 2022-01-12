Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €830.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €830.00 ($943.18) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €802.08 ($911.46).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA KER opened at €710.30 ($807.16) on Monday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($474.32). The company has a 50 day moving average of €693.84 and a 200 day moving average of €693.70.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.