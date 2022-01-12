Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

