Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NIO were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

NIO stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.37. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

