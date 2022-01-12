Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 365.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 369.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $9,582,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. Stephens raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total value of $17,223,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACC stock opened at $619.81 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $320.19 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.51. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.