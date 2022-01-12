Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

OXY opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

