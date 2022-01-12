Keybank National Association OH Sells 451 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after buying an additional 276,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after buying an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after buying an additional 174,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kohl’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,739,000 after buying an additional 98,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

