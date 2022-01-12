KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a research note issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $240.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.41. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

