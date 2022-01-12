Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. dropped their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Keyera from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.04.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. Keyera has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

