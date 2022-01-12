Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.82

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $967.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. Analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -92.50%.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 313,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,236,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 145,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

