Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,061,000 after buying an additional 438,293 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $143.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,671. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

