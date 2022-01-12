Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BNP Paribas currently has $148.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.14 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.64.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

