Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($100.00) to €85.00 ($96.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $114.47. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 448. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.12. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

