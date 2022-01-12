Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605,303 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 301,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Kinross Gold worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 376,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,568,000 after buying an additional 1,589,556 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,448 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 64.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,677 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,507,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after acquiring an additional 437,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

