Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 52 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 683,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,332,000 after purchasing an additional 150,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $234.69. 12,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,325. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.27. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

