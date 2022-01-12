Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.88. 99,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,745,314. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

