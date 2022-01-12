Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $363,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,818 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.40. 173,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.77. The firm has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

