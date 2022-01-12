Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 2,666 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,772. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.62.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.