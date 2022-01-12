Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 272 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,859,619 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

