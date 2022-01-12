Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 913 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in General Motors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

GM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,068,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. General Motors has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

