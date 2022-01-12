KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.35.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $432.02 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $442.43. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.34 and its 200-day moving average is $362.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

