Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €10.52 ($11.95) and last traded at €10.54 ($11.98). 307,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.80 ($12.27).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.60 ($16.59) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.84 ($14.59).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

