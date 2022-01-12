Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Down 6.3%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 154,029 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 43,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.81 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other Klondike Gold news, Director Peter Tallman acquired 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$157,500.00.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

