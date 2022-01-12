Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Position Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $776,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,726 shares of company stock worth $2,175,822 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.40. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KOD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

