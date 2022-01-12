Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on KKPNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

