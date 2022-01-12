Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.42

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 5422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 86.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 116.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.