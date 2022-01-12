Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 181,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,315,557 shares.The stock last traded at $38.20 and had previously closed at $37.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

