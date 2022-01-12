Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kore Group alerts:

NYSE KORE opened at $6.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.09. Kore Group has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Kore Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kore Group

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.