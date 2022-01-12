Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.75

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and traded as low as $58.38. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $58.86, with a volume of 10,415 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

