Kusama (KSM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $110.07 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $110.07 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $275.84 or 0.00626775 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00078942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.66 or 0.07638509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,833.58 or 0.99600683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00069858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

