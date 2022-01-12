Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $712.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $13.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $686.32. 920,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.82. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $23,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

